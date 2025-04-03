DeepOcean Signs Subsea Cable O&M Deals for Vattenfall’s Offshore Wind Assets

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has secured a framework agreement by Vattenfall for the provision of subsea cable operations and maintenance (O&M) services, valid for Vattenfall’s operational European offshore wind portfolio.

The framework agreements are valid for a period of four years and apply to Vattenfall’s offshore wind farms in Denmark, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, and Sweden.

Under the framework agreements, DeepOcean will provide project management, engineering, pre-installation surveys, offshore transportation of cables, trenching, cable installation and jointing, termination and testing, post-installation surveys, plus recovery and disposal of damaged cables.

The scope is specific to Vattenfall’s operating assets, which introduces additional requirements in terms of response time and technical ingenuity. DeepOcean will utilize its personnel in Norway and the UK, to conduct project management and engineering work for call-off orders under the framework agreement.

“We welcome the opportunity to support Vattenfall’s generation of renewable energy through this framework agreements. We have over 25 years’ experience in subsea installation and Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) work. We look forward to applying our specialist expertise to Vattenfall’s subsea infrastructure,” said Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO of DeepOcean.

A first call-off under the frame agreement structure has been executed for an O&M work scope at a European offshore wind farm.

DeepOcean mobilized the subsea vessel Olympic Ares, which was converted with cable lay equipment and a jet trencher onboard, for the scope and future offshore renewables assignments.