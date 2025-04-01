Philippine 500MW OW Project Cleared for Pre-Development Activities

Nexif Ratch Energy has been granted Pre-Development Environmental Compliance Certificate (Pre-Dev ECC) for its 500MW San Miguel Bay offshore wind project in the Philippines.

The certificate was granted by the Philippines’ Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in accordance with its administrative order and the Philippine Environmental Impact Statement System (PEISS).

The Pre-Dev ECC approval paves the way for crucial pre-development activities, including offshore geotechnical and geophysical investigations, wind and metocean measurements, as well as environmental and social baseline and assessments.

These activities are essential for understanding the project site’s characteristics, ensuring that development decisions are informed and sustainable.

In December 2024, the San Miguel Bay Wind Project received the Certificate of Energy Project of National Significance (CEPNS) from the Department of Energy (DOE), alongside being recognized as a Strategic Investment under the Green Lane Initiative of the Philippine Board of Investments (BOI).

The issuance of the Pre-Dev ECC further reinforces the project’s strategic importance in advancing the Philippines’ renewable energy goals, supporting the country’s clean energy transition.

“This achievement marks a significant step forward in our commitment to developing offshore wind projects in the Philippines in an environmentally responsible manner. It aligns with national priorities, and we are proud to contribute to the Philippines’ growing renewable energy sector,” said Cyril Dissescou, CEO of Nexif Ratch Energy.

In addition to San Miguel Bay, Nexif Ratch Energy is also progressing toward securing the Pre-Dev ECC for the 475 MW Lucena Wind Power Project in Quezon Province, after the project being awarded CEPNS in January 2025.

These ongoing development efforts position the company strongly for the upcoming Green Energy Auction 5 (GEA-5) by the DOE, slated for the third quarter of 2025.

Nexif Ratch Energy is jointly owned by Nexif Energy (Singapore) with a 51% stake, and RATCH Group (Thailand) with a 49% stake.