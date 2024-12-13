Nexif Ratch Energy’s 500MW Offshore Wind Farm in Philippines Gets Gov Backing

Nexif Ratch Energy’s San Miguel Bay offshore wind project in the Philippines has been granted the Certificate of Energy Project of National Significance (CEPNS) by the country’s energy department.

The 500 MW offshore wind project, located in San Miguel Bay, Camarines Sur, will play a crucial role in meeting the country’s renewable energy goals and enhancing energy security.

The CEPNS designation recognizes energy projects that represent significant capital investments (over $60 million) and are critical to national energy security and economic development.

The certification fast-tracks the project’s regulatory approvals, ensuring that it can move forward swiftly with streamlined coordination across government agencies and local government units, facilitating its timely execution.

In addition, Nexif Ratch Energy said its Lucena Wind Power Project - a 475 MW offshore wind power development in Quezon Province - has also been awarded the Green Lane Certificate by the Philippines' Board of Investments (BOI).

This certificate designates the project as a strategic investment, enabling a more efficient process for permits and licenses with both national agencies and local authorities. The San Miguel Bay Wind Project had previously been awarded the Green Lane Certificate in June 2024.

Together, the San Miguel Bay and Lucena Wind Power projects represent Nexif Ratch Energy’s most advanced offshore wind projects in the Philippines. These developments are part of a growing portfolio of renewable energy projects in the Philippines, which includes a total pipeline of 2.5 GW, with 219 MW already in operation and under construction.

“With the support of the Department of Energy and the Board of Investments, we are poised to bring our offshore wind projects to fruition. Our progress in the San Miguel Bay and Lucena Wind Power Projects underscores our dedication to building a cleaner, more resilient energy future for the region,” said Cyril Dissescou, CEO of Nexif Ratch Energy.