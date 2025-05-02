Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
DEME Concludes Havfram Acquisition

(Credit: DEME)
Belgium-based offshore installation services company DEME has completed the acquisition Havfram, an offshore wind installation contractor based in Norway, in a deal valued at approximately $1.02 billion (€900 million).

The transaction, first announced in April 2025, has passed all customary closing conditions.

DEME Offshore Holding, a wholly-owned subsidiary of DEME Group, has acquired all of the shares in Havfram Wind Holdco from Sandbrook Capital and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments).

The acquisition of Havfram supports DEME's ambition to expand its presence in the offshore wind energy market and the integration is expected to further strengthen DEME’s competitive positioning in turbine and foundation installations.

Havfram is focused on providing transport and installation services to the offshore wind sector, and is currently building two next-generation wind turbine installation vessels (WTIVs) that are expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2025 and early 2026 respectively.

These two vessels have already been contracted for the second half of 2026.

Havfram has an orderbook amounting to approximately $682.4 million (€600 million), and this includes providing support for the construction of some of the world’s largest offshore wind farms for the period 2026- 2030.

The Havfram team will be integrated into DEME’s Offshore Energy segment under the DEME brand, while continuing to operate from its current location in Oslo, Norway.

