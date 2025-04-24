Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Lautec to Provide Inspection Services for 495MW Taiwanese OW Farm

(Credit: Lautec)

Consulting services and software provider for offshore wind projects Lautec has signed consultancy framework agreement for inspection services for Fengmiao 1 wind farm, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners’ (CIP) third offshore wind project in Taiwan.

As part of the agreement, Lautec will provide fabrication supervisors, quality inspectors, and HSE inspectors to oversee fabrication and construction quality throughout the manufacturing phase, ensuring that all components related to foundations and offshore cables as well as the construction of the onshore substation meet the highest industry standards and regulations.

Located approximately 35 kilometers off the coast of Taichung City, Fengmiao 1 is expected to be completed in 2027 and will play a significant role in advancing Taiwan’s clean energy targets.

“Having supported CIP and COP on quality management for both Changfang and Xidao, and Zhong Neng Offshore Wind Farm, our team will bring the full depth of those learnings and apply a holistic quality and fabrication management approach to help make Fengmiao 1 equally successful.

“Winning this contract is a strong endorsement of our local team and the trust we’ve built with our clients through consistent performance and close collaboration, further reinforcing our position as leading experts in the offshore industry in Taiwan and globally,” said Victoria Winsløw, CEO of Lautec Taiwan.

