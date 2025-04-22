Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Google Signs PPA with CIP for Taiwanese Offshore Wind Farm

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), through its flagship fund CI V, has entered a power purchase agreement with Google for the Fengmiao I offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

The agreement is the second PPA between Google and CIP on offshore wind power - and represents Google’s first offshore wind power purchase in Taiwan and Asia Pacific.

CIP reached financial close on the 495 MW Fengmiao I project in March 2025, securing approximately $3.1 billion project financing from 27 international and Taiwanese banks.

Fengmiao I will be constructed by a group of international and local suppliers, all with track records from previous offshore wind projects in Taiwan. Vestas is the turbine supplier to CIP's two existing projects and will also supply 33 units of its latest 15 MW turbine to Fengmiao I.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

