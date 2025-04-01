Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

TGS Kicks Off New Multi-Client OBN Project in Gulf of America

(Credit: TGS)
(Credit: TGS)

TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, has launched a new multi-client ultra long offset ocean bottom node (OBN) data acquisition campaign in the Gulf of America.

The Amendment 4 project will expand node coverage in TGS' multi-client library, adding over 1,100 square kilometers in the Mississippi Canyon, Ewing Banks, and Grand Isle South areas.

The project will feature TGS' Gemini enhanced frequency source, offering lower frequency and improved signal-to-noise for ultra-long offset OBN seismic compared to conventional seismic sources.

This advanced frequency source will enhance input data for TGS' elastic full waveform inversion (eFWI) algorithm, resulting in more accurate subsurface imaging of the complex subsalt geology in the region.

The project, supported by industry funding, is anticipated to deliver advanced subsurface imaging, enabling oil and gas operators to make more informed decisions and mitigate drilling risks.

The acquisition phase of this program is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2025, with final deliverables available in 2026.

"This ongoing acquisition campaign underscores the critical role of OBN acquisition in providing our clients with superior seismic data. We are pleased to continue our efforts in the Gulf of America and look forward to supporting our clients' needs with our advanced data acquisition and imaging solutions,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity North America Gulf of Mexico OBN Offshore Survey

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Bardex)

Bardex Corporation, Gabriel Engineering Partner Up for...
OPT's PowerBuoy (Credit: OPT)

OPT to Deliver AI-Driven PowerBuoy to US Customer

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Equinor Brings Norway’s Northernmost Field On Stream (Video)

Equinor Brings Norway’s Northe

Current News

Petrofac Scoops $500M Worth of Contracts So Far in 2025

Petrofac Scoops $500M Worth of

RWE’s London Array Offshore Wind Farm to Power 40O UK Locations

RWE’s London Array Offshore Wi

Aker Solutions Gets Onboard Northern Lights CCS Project’s Next Phase

Aker Solutions Gets Onboard No

Philippine 500MW OW Project Cleared for Pre-Development Activities

Philippine 500MW OW Project Cl

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine