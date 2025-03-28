CIP Orders Vestas Offshore Wind Turbines for 495MW Taiwanese Project

Danish wind turbine maker Vestas has secured an order from Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) to supply offshore wind turbines for the 495MW Fengmiao I project off the coast of Taichung in Taiwan.

The order includes 33 V236-15.0 MW turbines as well as a long-term comprehensive service agreement designed to ensure optimized performance of the assets.

CIP made a financial close on the Fengmiao I offshore wind project earlier in March, securing $3.1 billion project financing from 27 international and Taiwanese banks.

The construction of the Fengmiao I offshore wind farm is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2027.

"We are honored to deepen our partnership with CIP on the Fengmiao I project, our inaugural venture in Taiwan featuring the V236-15.0 MW turbine.

“This project marks the start of construction for Taiwan’s first Round 3 offshore wind project and reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative clean energy solutions and supporting Taiwan’s ambitious renewable energy goals,” said Purvin Patel, President of Vestas Asia Pacific.

“We are confident that, together, we will deliver the Fengmiao I project on schedule, safely, and to the highest standards. We look forward to playing a key role in supporting Taiwan’s energy transition and long-term renewable energy goals,” added Mark Wainwright, Fengmiao I Project CEO.