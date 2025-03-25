Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Prosafe Sells Laid Up Accommodation Rig for Recycling

Safe Scandinavia (Credit: Prosafe)
Offshore accommodation rig provider Prosafe has signed an agreement to sell for recycling its Safe Scandinavia accommodation rig, which has been cold stacked for over six years.

The 1984-built, anchor moored semi-submersible tender support and accommodation vessel Safe Scandinavia is located in Norway.

A condition of the recycling is full compliance with all relevant conventions and regulations, with the vessel expected to be delivered within the second quarter of 2025.

The Safe Scandinavia was built at Aker Verdal yard to an Aker H-3.2 design. The vessel was upgraded in 2003 and underwent a 20-year life extension refurbishment in 2014.

The Safe Scandinavia completed an extensive and complex conversion to a Tender Support Vessel in 2016. It can accommodate 309 persons.

