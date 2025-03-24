Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Canada Backs Cedar LNG Project with up to $140M Investment

(Credit: Cedar LNG)

The government of Canada has supported the Cedar LNG project, being developed by the Haisla Nation and Pembina Pipeline Corporation, with up to $140 million as part the strategic agreement under the Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF).

The $4 billion Cedar LNG project made a positive Final Investment Decision (FID) in June 2024, making Canada’s first Indigenous majority-owned liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility a reality.

The four‑year project consists of the construction, commissioning and operation of a new Indigenous majority-owned floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) processing facility and marine export terminal in Kitimat in British Columbia.

The facility will be powered by clean hydroelectricity from British Columbia’s grid and will produce ultra low-carbon LNG that has the potential to displace the use of higher-emitting forms of energy in Asia.

Once operational, the facility will have the capacity to process and liquefy 400 million standard cubic feet of natural gas per day and produce 3.3 million tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for international markets.

Since FID, marine terminal and pipeline right-of-way clearing was initiated and is near completion.

Marine terminal and pipeline construction is anticipated to commence in the second quarter of 2025, with peak construction expected in 2026. The development of the innovative FLNG unit is underway in Korea.

The project’s anticipated in-service date is expected in late 2028.

