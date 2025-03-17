Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
The Switch Nets Vard Electro’s Order to Electrify Five W2W Vessels

(Credit: The Switch)
(Credit: The Switch)

The Switch, a provider of power electronics for the marine industry, has signed a multi-million-dollar contract with Vard Electro to deliver equipment for five diesel-electric hybrid walk-to-work vessels.

The Switch will supply its DC-Hub technology to multiple vessels on order at Vard Electro, a subsidiary of Vard, a Fincantieri company.

With a total of 15 DC-Hubs to be delivered, the project showcases the increasing demand for flexible and future-proof power distribution systems.

The five diesel-electric hybrid walk-to-work vessels of the VARD 3 32 design will provide maintenance, supply and operational services to platforms in the oil and gas sector.

Designed for support operations with a focus on onboard logistics, comfort, large storage capacities and superior operability, these highly versatile vessels are equipped with a diesel-electric and battery-hybrid propulsion system.

The Switch DC-Hub is a smart technology for multi-megawatt DC distribution systems, designed and optimized for DC distribution, enabling stable and secure operations as well as the integration of new energy sources.

“We are proud to partner with Vard Electro on this ambitious endeavor. This contract underscores our expertise in marine electrification and strengthens our mission to accelerate the switch toward net-zero emissions.

“The Switch’s DC-Hubs provide a scalable and efficient power distribution solution, allowing vessels to optimize energy sources, improve reliability and smoothly transition to greener technologies,” said Paul Atherton, General Manager at The Switch Norway.

