Aker BP Gets All Clear for Drilling Ops Off Norway

Scarabeo 8 semi-submersible drilling rig (Credit: Saipem)
Scarabeo 8 semi-submersible drilling rig (Credit: Saipem)

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has granted Aker BP a drilling permit for a wildcat well in the Norwegian Sea.

The permit is for wellbore 6405/7-4 in production license 1005, which is operated by Aker BP with 40% working interest, Vår Energi with 40% stake, and Norske Shell with 20%.

The drilling operation will be conducted with Saipem’s Scarabeo 8 semi-submersible drilling rig, designed for harsh environments and capable of operating both in deep water with a dynamic positioning system and in shallow water with a dedicated mooring system.

The drilling rig meets the highest standards of the most stringent regulations and has proven track records in the North Sea, from Western Norway to the Barents Sea.

