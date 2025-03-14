Brava Energia, Shell Agree Oil Sale from Atlanta Field

Brazilian oil and gas firm Brava Energia has signed a contract with Shell Western Supply and Trading, Shell’s subsidiary, for the sale of oil from the Atlanta field, offshore Brazil.

Brava Energia said the contract provides for flexible conditions that allow the sharing of logistical and operational gains with the pricing policy linked to reference prices for low-sulfur bunker fuel on the international market.

Oil from the Atlanta field is produced by consortium of Brava Energia, which holds 80% operating interest, Westlawn with 20%, following the acquisition of stake from Enauta in March 2023, before the merger with 3R Petroluem to form Brava Energia, back in 2024.

Brava Energia started production from the Atlanta floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) early in January 2025.

The FPSO Atlanta has the capacity to process 50,000 barrels of oil and 140,000 barrels of water per day, and to stock 1.6 million barrels of oil. It replaced the Petrojarl I FPSO, which had smaller capacity.

In February 2025, Petrojal I FPSO was acquired by Amplus Energy Services from Altera Infrastructure.