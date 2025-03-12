Liza Unity Receives ABS SUSTAIN-2 Notation

The ABS-classed Liza Unity has become the first FPSO in the world to receive the SUSTAIN-2 notation from ABS.

The notation is the next level in the vessel sustainability program developed by ABS to help fleets meet the environmental and human elements requirements contained in the strategic Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) from the United Nations.

Liza Unity was the first FPSO to receive SUSTAIN-1 in 2021, recognizing sustainability-related aspects like pollution control and waste management. SUSTAIN-2 recognizes additional attributes such as the usage of low-carbon fuels and human-centered design.

The Liza Unity FPSO is owned by ExxonMobil Guyana Limited and operated by SBM Offshore. It was the second FPSO built for ExxonMobil’s Stabroek Block development in Guyana. It was also the first FPSO delivered under SBM Offshore’s Fast4Ward® program and has an installed production capacity to produce approximately 220,000 barrels of oil per day.

Alex Glenn, COO at SBM Offshore, stated: “We are very proud that Liza Unity has become the first FPSO to be awarded the advanced SUSTAIN-2 notation by ABS. This achievement highlights SBM Offshore’s commitment to protecting the environment by adhering to stringent standards for emissions reduction, pollution management and life cycle sustainability.”



