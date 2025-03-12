Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Liza Unity Receives ABS SUSTAIN-2 Notation

Image courtesy of SBM Offshore
Image courtesy of SBM Offshore

The ABS-classed Liza Unity has become the first FPSO in the world to receive the SUSTAIN-2 notation from ABS.

The notation is the next level in the vessel sustainability program developed by ABS to help fleets meet the environmental and human elements requirements contained in the strategic Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) from the United Nations.

Liza Unity was the first FPSO to receive SUSTAIN-1 in 2021, recognizing sustainability-related aspects like pollution control and waste management. SUSTAIN-2 recognizes additional attributes such as the usage of low-carbon fuels and human-centered design.

The Liza Unity FPSO is owned by ExxonMobil Guyana Limited and operated by SBM Offshore. It was the second FPSO built for ExxonMobil’s Stabroek Block development in Guyana. It was also the first FPSO delivered under SBM Offshore’s Fast4Ward® program and has an installed production capacity to produce approximately 220,000 barrels of oil per day.

Alex Glenn, COO at SBM Offshore, stated: “We are very proud that Liza Unity has become the first FPSO to be awarded the advanced SUSTAIN-2 notation by ABS. This achievement highlights SBM Offshore’s commitment to protecting the environment by adhering to stringent standards for emissions reduction, pollution management and life cycle sustainability.”

Offshore FPSO Production Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Source: BW Offshore

Five-Year Contract Win for FPSO BW Pioneer
(Credit: Vard)

Vard Cuts First Steel for Island Offshore’s Hybrid...

Sponsored

MWCC Partners with W-Industries On A Multi-Million Dollar Project to Further Enhance Offshore Well Control Capabilities

MWCC Partners with W-Industries On A Multi-Million

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Petrobras Starts Production at Largest FPSO to Operate Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Starts Production at

Current News

Kraken Robotics Acquires 3D at Depth

Kraken Robotics Acquires 3D at

Salunda Unveils Next-Gen Wireless Latch Monitoring Tool for Drilling Rigs

Salunda Unveils Next-Gen Wirel

Argentina YPF to Shed Offshore Exploration Projects

EU-Backed Project to Unlock Tidal and River Energy Potential

EU-Backed Project to Unlock Ti

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine