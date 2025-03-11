Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Techano Oceanlift to Deliver Crane for Dual-Fuel Hybrid CSV Newbuild

(Credit: Techano Oceanlift)
(Credit: Techano Oceanlift)

Techano Oceanlift has secured a contract by Sefine Shipyard to deliver an offshore crane to a newbuild construction support vessel (CSV) that the Turkish shipyard is building for a strategic partnership between Agalas, Eidesvik and Reach Subsea.

Techano Oceanlift, subsdidiary of Oslo-listed Nekkar, will supply a 150-tonnes capacity crane capable of performing subsea construction work and topside lifting operations. The company’s scope of work includes engineering, manufacturing and commissioning of the crane.

The 150-tonnes capacity knuckle boom crane is equipped with an active heave compensated (AHC) winch with 3,200 metre wire for subsea construction operations and has been prepared for 3D compensation for topside lifts.

The crane also features a control system and motion compensating system from its sister company Intellilift.

“According to the vessel’s owners, flexibility is at the core of this newbuild CSV. We believe this is a key reason for choosing our crane solution, which is highly flexible and fits the requirements of an offshore vessel that can solve a broad range of offshore construction and subsea work,” says Nils Vidar Stray, managing director of Techano Oceanlift.

The newbuild CSV will be used for subsea and offshore renewables operations, with the delivery scheduled for 2027.

It will be specifically equipped to perform construction as well as inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) work.  The newbuild will feature a battery hybrid system alongside dual-fuel gensets capable of operating on either methanol or marine gas oil (MGO).

The vessel boasts a highly flexible and advanced structure, has an overall length of 99.9 meters, a breadth of 21 meters, and accommodation for up to 100 personnel.

The vessel will be two-thirds owned by an entity owned by Eidesvik and Agalas, controlled by Eidesvik, and one-third owned by Reach Subsea.

Upon delivery, it will enter into a five-year time charter with Reach Subsea, with options for two extensions of one year each. Management of the vessel, including crewing, will be provided by Eidesvik.

Shipbuilding Marine Equipment Vessels Industry News Activity Europe Cranes Offshore Wind Oil and Gas CSV

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Vard)

Vard Cuts First Steel for Island Offshore’s Hybrid...
(Credit: Shearwater)

Shearwater, TotalEnergies Ink Long-Term Marine Seismic...

Sponsored

MWCC Partners with W-Industries On A Multi-Million Dollar Project to Further Enhance Offshore Well Control Capabilities

MWCC Partners with W-Industries On A Multi-Million

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Petrobras Starts Production at Largest FPSO to Operate Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Starts Production at

Current News

Techano Oceanlift to Deliver Crane for Dual-Fuel Hybrid CSV Newbuild

Techano Oceanlift to Deliver C

Saipem Showcases Its Star1 Floating Wind Technology

Saipem Showcases Its Star1 Flo

Norway Clears Equinor for Two-Well Drilling Operation in North Sea

Norway Clears Equinor for Two-

ORE Catapult and Japan’s FLOWRA to Jointly Advance Floating Wind

ORE Catapult and Japan’s FLOWR

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine