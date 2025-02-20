Eidesvik, Agalas and Reach Subsea Order New Dual-Fuel Hybrid CSV

Eidesvik Offshore, Agalas, and Reach Subsea have partnered up to build a new construction support vessel (CSV) for subsea and offshore renewables operations.

The new CSV will have similar specifications as the vessel Eidesvik currently has under construction together with Agalas at the Sefine Shipyard in Turkey.

The vessel will also be built at the Sefine Shipyard, with delivery scheduled for spring 2027.

It will be specifically equipped to perform inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR) work.

Upon delivery, it will enter into a five-year time charter with Reach Subsea, with options for two extensions of one year each. Management of the vessel, including crewing, will be provided by Eidesvik.

The vessel will be two-thirds owned by an entity owned by Eidesvik and Agalas, controlled by Eidesvik, and one-third owned by Reach Subsea.

Eidesvik currently co-owns one vessel with Reach Subsea and another with Agalas.

Designed to be one of the most environmentally friendly vessels in its segment, the newbuild will feature a battery hybrid system alongside dual-fuel gensets capable of operating on either methanol or marine gas oil (MGO).

The vessel, designed by NSK Ship Design, has an overall length of 99.9 meters, a breadth of 21 meters, and accommodation for up to 100 personnel.

Equipped with a 150-metric tonne heave-compensated crane and a spacious deck area of approximately 900 square meters, it will be well-suited for conducting IMR and construction work.

Further enhancing its capabilities, the vessel will feature an innovative remotely operated vehicle (ROV) launch and recovery system (LARS) and will be prepared for operations in the deep-water seabed survey market.

“Eidesvik is delivering on our growth strategy, and we are pleased to announce yet another expansion to our fleet. This vessel is designed to meet the demands of both the oil and gas sector and the offshore renewables industry, allowing us to capitalize on market opportunities in both these sectors,” said Helga Cotgrove, CEO of Eidesvik Offshore.