Nigerian JV Makes ‘Significant’ Hydrocarbon Discovery at Songhai Field

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) and its joint venture (JV) partner FIRST Exploration & Petroleum Development Company (FIRST E&P) have confirmed a significant hydrocarbon discovery in the Songhai Field, located the shallow water region of Bayelsa in Nigeria.

The well, part of OML 85 prospect, was spud on November 18, 2024, as part of efforts to increase and sustain the JV’s oil production over the next five years.

It was successfully drilled to a total depth of 8,883 feet Measured Depth (MD) in 30 meters of water.

The well encountered hydrocarbons across eight reservoirs, logging over 1,000 feet of hydrocarbon-bearing sands, most of which exhibit excellent reservoir properties.

Preliminary analysis indicates substantial oil and gas volumes, reinforcing the field’s commercial potential, according to the JV partners.

Further evaluations, including formation testing and well data integration, will be conducted to refine resource estimates and optimize field development plans.

“This discovery marks a major milestone in our efforts to unlock the full potential of our assets. The success at Songhai Field underscores the effectiveness of our exploration strategy and our commitment to delivering sustainable value to all stakeholders,” said Segun Owolabi, General Manager, Exploration and Development at FIRST E&P.

NNPC, as the majority partner in the JV, also emphasized the strategic importance of the discovery in supporting Nigeria’s production growth and cost optimization targets

Currently, the JV maintains a steady daily production of approximately 57,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) from its OML 83 and 85 assets. The new discovery in Songhai Field is expected to further enhance production and contribute to Nigeria’s energy security.