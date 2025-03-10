Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
NKT Concludes First Cable Installation Phase for O&G Scheme Off Norway

(Credit: NKT)
Danish power cable maker and services provider NKT has completed the first installation campaign Norway to connect Aker BP-operated Yggdrasil offshore oil and gas area to shore.

NKT said the first installation campaign in the Norwegian fjords and in the North Sea has been completed, and the company has now moved to install the 255 km HVAC cable, connecting the Yggdrasil offshore oil and gas area to shore.

The company’s cable-laying vessel, NKT Victoria, has been deployed for the first installation campaign.

Once finished, the 145 kV cables will provide a stable, low-emission power supply.

“This milestone is a result of strong collaboration with Equinor during cable design, production, and installation. The development of Yggdrasil on the Norwegian Continental Shelf is headed by operator Aker BP with Equinor and Orlean Upstream Norway as license partners,” NKT said in a social media post.

Yggdrasil consists of the Hugin, Fulla and Munin license groups. The area is located between Alvheim and Oseberg in the North Sea.

Aker BP’s partners for the development are Equinor and PGNIG Upstream Norway. Gross resources in the area are more than 700 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Extensive new infrastructure is planned, including three platforms, nine subsea templates, new pipelines for oil and gas export and power from shore. The entire Yggdrasil area will be remotely operated from an integrated operations center and control room onshore in Stavanger.

