BP, JERA Name Leadership Team for Offshore Wind Joint Venture

Energy major BP and Japan’s largest power generation company JERA have appointed the leadership team of their planned 50-50 offshore wind joint venture, JERA Nex BP.

The new entity will be led by CEO Nathalie Oosterlinck, currently serving as CEO of JERA Nex.

In addition to Oosterlinck, Erin Eisenberg will become the CFO, moving from current position of VP Finance, low carbon energy at BP.

Richard Sandford has been appointed Chief Development Officer, currently SVP offshore wind at BP.

Zlati Christov has been named Chief Investment Officer, currently Chief Investment Officer at JERA Nex, Eric Antoons, Chief Operating Officer, currently co-CEO of Parkwind, and Alfonso Montero Lopez, Chief Technical Officer, currently VP, offshore wind engineering at BP.

Formation of JERA Nex BP, first announced in December 2024, is intended to accelerate development from the combined pipelines and bolster access to competitive financing.

“The leadership team of JERA Nex bp brings together the best characteristics of both companies and has the experience and expertise to lead this next phase of development in offshore wind energy.

“With the backing of two strong shareholders with a long history of cooperation, and with an exciting and globally diversified development portfolio we are confident JERA Nex bp will play a critical role in the energy transition in Japan, the UK and beyond,” said Yukio Kani, Global CEO and Chair of JERA.

“JERA Nex BP will enter the market with a world-class leadership team and a strong portfolio of high-quality operating assets and projects pipeline.

“As a leading independent platform for renewables development, the JV will benefit from the strong partnership between the two shareholders that extends beyond low carbon energy,” added William Lin, executive vice president for gas and low carbon energy, BP.

Subject to regulatory and other approvals, the new entity will have operating and development assets totaling 13GW potential net generating capacity across Europe, Asia Pacific and the US.

Completion of JERA Nex BP is expected by end of the third quarter of 2025.