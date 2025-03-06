Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

SeAH Wind Appoints Subcontractors for Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm

(Credit: Mammoet)
(Credit: Mammoet)

SeAH Wind has appointed Mammoet, Glacier Energy, and Hutchinson Engineering as key subcontractors for the Hornsea 3 offshore wind project in the U.K.

With commercial production set to start in the coming months, these subcontractors have been selected to support with the operational and logistical services within the 120-acre site located on the South Bank of Teesworks in U.K.

SeAH Wind will be supplying the monopile foundations for Ørsted's 2.9 GW Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm, situated approximately 120 km off the Norfolk Coast in the North Sea.

Mammoet has been appointed to provide self-propelled modular transporters (SPMTs) within the SeAH Wind facility.

Its scope includes the transportation of can/cone structures and completed monopiles.

“We are delighted to be helping SeAH Wind to deliver the future of offshore wind foundations by providing marshalling capabilities that are constantly at the cutting edge of what can be lifted and transported,” said Darren Watson, Sales Manager from Mammoet.

Glacier Energy will conduct non-destructive testing (NDT) of welds throughout the manufacturing process, ensuring the highest quality standards. Its rigorous NDT inspections will enhance the reliability and durability of the monopiles, ensuring they meet both Ørsted’s stringent standards and international offshore wind regulations.

“We are proud to be supporting SeAH Wind with NDT services for the Hornsea 3 project, marking a significant milestone for Glacier Energy. This collaboration builds on our strong heritage of supporting wind foundation manufacturers and reinforces our commitment to the northeast of England’s growth. We look forward to working with SeAH Wind and playing a pivotal role in the success of the project,” added Scott Martin, Group CEO at Glacier Energy.

Hutchinson Engineering has been tasked with supplying secondary steel components for the Hornsea 3 project. SeAH Wind sought a UK-based company capable of delivering these complex parts in compliance with stringent Ørsted drawings and specifications.

“Hutchinson is delighted to have been awarded the Secondary Steel contract by SeAH Wind. This success demonstrates our continued growth and proven expertise in supplying steel structures and products to the Offshore sector, reinforcing our growth strategy and highlighting the business gains achieved through the OWGP business improvement program,” noted Steve Adams, Managing Director at Hutchinsons Engineering.

Renewable Energy Engineering Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Ørsted)

Ørsted Opens Applications for Offshore Wind Technicians...
© Dmytro Surkov - stock.adobe.com / Adobe Stock

Eni Takes 46% Quarterly Profit Hit

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Petrobras Starts Production at Largest FPSO to Operate Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Starts Production at

Current News

SeAH Wind Appoints Subcontractors for Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm

SeAH Wind Appoints Subcontract

Constellation Starts Trading on Euronext Growth Oslo Exchange

Constellation Starts Trading o

VAALCO Energy Secures Up to $300M Loan to Grow its Assets

VAALCO Energy Secures Up to $3

Italian and Norwegian Associations Deepen Offshore Wind Ties

Italian and Norwegian Associat

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine