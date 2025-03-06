SeAH Wind Appoints Subcontractors for Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm

SeAH Wind has appointed Mammoet, Glacier Energy, and Hutchinson Engineering as key subcontractors for the Hornsea 3 offshore wind project in the U.K.

With commercial production set to start in the coming months, these subcontractors have been selected to support with the operational and logistical services within the 120-acre site located on the South Bank of Teesworks in U.K.

SeAH Wind will be supplying the monopile foundations for Ørsted's 2.9 GW Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm, situated approximately 120 km off the Norfolk Coast in the North Sea.

Mammoet has been appointed to provide self-propelled modular transporters (SPMTs) within the SeAH Wind facility.

Its scope includes the transportation of can/cone structures and completed monopiles.

“We are delighted to be helping SeAH Wind to deliver the future of offshore wind foundations by providing marshalling capabilities that are constantly at the cutting edge of what can be lifted and transported,” said Darren Watson, Sales Manager from Mammoet.

Glacier Energy will conduct non-destructive testing (NDT) of welds throughout the manufacturing process, ensuring the highest quality standards. Its rigorous NDT inspections will enhance the reliability and durability of the monopiles, ensuring they meet both Ørsted’s stringent standards and international offshore wind regulations.

“We are proud to be supporting SeAH Wind with NDT services for the Hornsea 3 project, marking a significant milestone for Glacier Energy. This collaboration builds on our strong heritage of supporting wind foundation manufacturers and reinforces our commitment to the northeast of England’s growth. We look forward to working with SeAH Wind and playing a pivotal role in the success of the project,” added Scott Martin, Group CEO at Glacier Energy.

Hutchinson Engineering has been tasked with supplying secondary steel components for the Hornsea 3 project. SeAH Wind sought a UK-based company capable of delivering these complex parts in compliance with stringent Ørsted drawings and specifications.

“Hutchinson is delighted to have been awarded the Secondary Steel contract by SeAH Wind. This success demonstrates our continued growth and proven expertise in supplying steel structures and products to the Offshore sector, reinforcing our growth strategy and highlighting the business gains achieved through the OWGP business improvement program,” noted Steve Adams, Managing Director at Hutchinsons Engineering.