Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Fifth FPSO for Petrobras’ Mero Field Reaches Brazil

Alexandre de Gusmão FPSO (Credit: Magda Chambriard/Petrobras)
Alexandre de Gusmão FPSO (Credit: Magda Chambriard/Petrobras)

Alexandre de Gusmão floating, production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit has entered Brazilian waters, and is heading to Petrobras’ Mero field in Santos Basin for commissioning works before being put into production later in 2025.

Alexandre de Gusmão FPSO departed China, heading for Brazil back in December 2024.

The news of the FPSO’s arrival to Brazilian water has been shared by Petrobras’ President Magda Chambriard on March 5, 2025.

The Alexandre de Gusmão FPSO departed China the following the completion of the construction at COSCO Shipping’s shipyard and the delivery to leasing partners SBM Offshore and Petrobras.

The FPSO can produce 180,000 barrels of oil per day and compresses 12 million cubic meters of gas daily.

Once operational, the FPSO is expected to increas Mero's current production capacity by 31%, reaching 770,000 barrels daily.

Mero is located in ultra-deep waters of the Santos Basin (2,100 meters deep), 180 km off the coast of Rio de Janeiro.

The field already features four operational FPSOs, including Pioneiro de Libra, Guanabara, Sepetiba, and Marechal Duque de Caxias.

The FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão will be the fifth unit installed in the field.

The unitized Mero field is governed by the Libra Production Sharing Agreement, operated by Petrobras (38.6%), in partnership with Shell Brasil (19.3%), TotalEnergies (19.3%), CNOOC (9.65%), CNPC (9.65%), and Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A. (PPSA), which also represents the Union in the non-contracted area (3.5%).

Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas FPSOs

Related Offshore News

(Credit: EnerMech)

EnerMech Gets ONE Guyana FPSO Pre-Commissioning Job
© natanaelginting / Adobe Stock

Trump Cancels Chevron's Venezuela Oil License

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Petrobras Starts Production at Largest FPSO to Operate Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Starts Production at

Current News

SeAH Wind Appoints Subcontractors for Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm

SeAH Wind Appoints Subcontract

Constellation Starts Trading on Euronext Growth Oslo Exchange

Constellation Starts Trading o

VAALCO Energy Secures Up to $300M Loan to Grow its Assets

VAALCO Energy Secures Up to $3

Italian and Norwegian Associations Deepen Offshore Wind Ties

Italian and Norwegian Associat

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine