Fifth FPSO for Petrobras’ Mero Field Reaches Brazil

Alexandre de Gusmão floating, production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit has entered Brazilian waters, and is heading to Petrobras’ Mero field in Santos Basin for commissioning works before being put into production later in 2025.

Alexandre de Gusmão FPSO departed China, heading for Brazil back in December 2024.

The news of the FPSO’s arrival to Brazilian water has been shared by Petrobras’ President Magda Chambriard on March 5, 2025.

The Alexandre de Gusmão FPSO departed China the following the completion of the construction at COSCO Shipping’s shipyard and the delivery to leasing partners SBM Offshore and Petrobras.

The FPSO can produce 180,000 barrels of oil per day and compresses 12 million cubic meters of gas daily.

Once operational, the FPSO is expected to increas Mero's current production capacity by 31%, reaching 770,000 barrels daily.

Mero is located in ultra-deep waters of the Santos Basin (2,100 meters deep), 180 km off the coast of Rio de Janeiro.

The field already features four operational FPSOs, including Pioneiro de Libra, Guanabara, Sepetiba, and Marechal Duque de Caxias.

The FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão will be the fifth unit installed in the field.

The unitized Mero field is governed by the Libra Production Sharing Agreement, operated by Petrobras (38.6%), in partnership with Shell Brasil (19.3%), TotalEnergies (19.3%), CNOOC (9.65%), CNPC (9.65%), and Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A. (PPSA), which also represents the Union in the non-contracted area (3.5%).