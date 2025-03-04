Shell’s Integrated Gas and Upstream Director to Step Down

Shell has announced changes to its executive committee and leadership structure, as part of which the company’s Integrated Gas and Upstream Director Zoë Yujnovich will step down end of March 2025.

After more than a decade of service with Shell, Yujnovich will step down effective March 31, 2025. Yujnovich will assist with the transition, after which she will leave the group, Shell said.

Cederic Cremers has been appointed President, Integrated Gas, while Peter Costello has been named President, Upstream, with both joining the executive committee effective from April 1, 2025.

“We have made significant progress in the last two years building stability with a track record of strong performance and active portfolio management, while simplifying our business.

“Going forward, we will delayer our most senior leadership structure to reflect the three primary areas of business value - Integrated Gas; Upstream; and Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions, whilst also elevating Trading and Supply, which is a key enabler across the organization,” said Wael Sawan, Shell’s Chief Executive Officer.

Sawan added that Shell plans to integrate the technical divisions, that today make up the company’s Projects and Technology directorate, into its business lines in the first half of 2026.

“This further simplification will empower our businesses by bringing these technical capabilities closer to where we generate value,” Sawan noted.