Vår Energi Drills Dry Well in North Sea

Vår Energi and its partners have drilled a dry well on the Kokopelli prospect, south of the Sleipner area, in the North Sea.

The wildcat well 7/1-4 S is located in the North Sea in production license 1190. Two exploration wells have previously been drilled within this area, both of which were dry.

Vår Energi is the operator of the license with 50% working interest, along with partners Petoro (20%), Aker BP (20%), and Equinor (10%).

The production license was announced in the Awards in predefined areas (APA) 2020 and awarded in 2021.

The well was drilled using the COSL’s semi-submersible rig COSL Pioneer.

The objective of the well was to prove petroleum in Upper Cretaceous limestone rocks in the Tor Formation. The well encountered 94 meters of poor-quality limestone rocks in the Tor Formation.

Well 7/1-4 S was drilled to a vertical depth of 2488 meters below sea level, and was terminated in the Hod Formation in the Upper Cretaceous. Water depth at the site is 81 meters.

The well has been permanently plugged and abandoned.