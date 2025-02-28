Valmet Hooks Methanol Automation Order for Jan de Nul’s CLVs

Finland-based Valmet has booked an order for a marine methanol fuel automation control system for two cable-laying vessels (CLVs) being built for Jan de Nul in China.

The vessels will be built in the China Merchants Heavy Industry (Jiangsu) shipyard for Jan De Nul, a company providing engineering solutions in maritime and offshore energy infrastructure and construction projects.

The value of the order will not be disclosed.

“Valmet has experience in green fuel supply system control. Their technical expertise can add value to our operations,” said Philippe Hermans, Manager Vessel Construction, Jan De Nul.

“Valmet DNA has strong processing capability and reliability, which can meet the high safety standard of Jan De Nul. I am confident the investment will support Jan De Nul in leading a green and low-carbon operating model in the subsea cable business,” added Gavin Wang, Marine Sales Manager, Automation Systems, Valmet.

In May 2024, Jan De Nul ordered the second XL CLV, identical to the Fleeming Jenkin, which boasts ‘unrivalled cable-carrying capacity’.

Like the Fleeming Jenkin, the vessel will be 215 meters long and can transport 28,000 tonnes of cables.

The vessels will be able to lay cables in both shallow and ultra-deep waters up to 3,000 meters and handle cable tensions of up to 150 tonnes.