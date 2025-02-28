ORE Catapult Picks RENK for Offshore Wind Facility’s Drive Train Test Rig

The Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult has appointed RENK Test System to design, manufacture and install a new drive train test rig at the National Renewable Energy Centre in Blyth, United Kingdom.

Following confirmation in 2024 of a dedicated capital funding grant from UKRI, ORE Catapult announced its intention to expand and upgrade its testing facilities to enable the evolution of the next generation of offshore wind turbines.

One of the world’s leading manufacturers of customized test systems for research and development, RENK Test System, will lead on the design, manufacture and installation of the new test rig at the Catapult’s existing drive train facility, which will see capacity increased from 15 MW to an initial 23 MW.

To future proof this investment, the test rig will be capable of further expansion to 28 MW to meet future industry demand.

“During the rigorous procurement process, RENK proved their ability to find solutions to a complex set of requirements. We are delighted to have reached an agreement with the company to proceed with this significant upgrade to our drive train test and validation capability,” said Tony Quinn, Director of Technology Development at ORE Catapult.

“Over the past nine months, ORE Catapult and RENK experts have been working together to design an unprecedented test system. A nacelle test rig that will set a new standard in terms of load performance, realistic testing and test accuracies,” added Mathias Karrer, Managing Director, RENK Test System.

Initially announced in tandem with plans to develop a larger offshore wind blade test facility, it is intended that the upgrades to the drive train test facility will be completed by late 2027.

Meanwhile, ORE Catapult is working with key partners to finalize arrangements and designs for the next generation of blade testing capability which will be announced in due course.