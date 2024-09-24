Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
IDOM, RENK Group to Lead Construction of ORE Catapult's New OW Test Facilities

The Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult has selected IDOM and RENK Group as preferred contractors to support the development of its new blade testing and upgraded drive train testing facilities.

The news follows the $114 million investment ORE Catapult secured from UKRI in May 2024 to expand and upgrade its testing facilities and enable the evolution of the next generation of wind turbines in the UK.

IDOM, a multinational provider of professional services in engineering and architecture, will take the lead on the construction of a brand new 150-meter blade test facility that will offer certification testing having been designed to exceed requirements of the next edition of blade test standard IEC61400-23.

RENK Group, a German manufacturer of high-efficiency propulsion and drive train technology systems, will lead on the installation of a new test rig at the Catapult’s drive train facility in Blyth, that will see capacity increased from 15 MW to an initial 23 MW.

Both blade and drive train capabilities will have the capacity for further expansion, to 180 meters and 28 MW respectively, to meet future industry demand.

“The upgrade to our blade and drive train test and validation capabilities is a vital part of our future roadmap, a critical contribution to UK's Net Zero and Energy Security Strategy and is much needed by the sector to facilitate a rigorous approach to wind turbine technology development.

“Following a robust procurement process, we are delighted to be working with IDOM and RENK during the pre-construction phase of this project as we work through the fine details of how to deliver two such critical projects side by side,” said Tony Quinn, Director of Technology Development at ORE Catapult.

These late-stage research and development facilities, combined with ORE Catapult’s extensive expertise in test and demonstration, will ensure that turbine manufacturers can accelerate their technology development in the UK with reduced risk and enhanced reliability for a new wave of larger, more efficient machines.

