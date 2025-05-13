Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Eni Starts Gas Production at Merakes East Field in Indonesia

Eni has started gas production from the Merakes East field in the Kutei Basin offshore Indonesia. Credit: Adobe Stock/BGStock72
Eni has started gas production from the Merakes East field in the Kutei Basin offshore Indonesia. Credit: Adobe Stock/BGStock72

Eni has started gas production from the Merakes East field in the Kutei Basin offshore Indonesia, the Italian energy group said on Tuesday in a statement.

The field is part of the East Sepinggan block, where Eni holds an 85% operating stake, and its production is expected to contribute up to approximately 18,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day to Eni's output.

The gas is processed at the Jangkrik Floating Production Unit and transported to Indonesia's internal market and the Bontang liquefaction plant for domestic and export use.

This operation is part of Eni's strategy to utilize significant gas resources in Indonesia, supported by collaboration with SKK Migas, Indonesia’s Upstream Regulator and Supervisor.

Eni has recently announced talks with Malaysia's state energy firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) to create a joint venture to oversee selected upstream assets in Indonesia and Malaysia.

Eni has been operating in Indonesia since 2001, with a current production of around 700 million standard cubic feet per day in East Kalimantan.

(Reuters)

Production Offshore Oil And Gas Offshore Oil

Related Offshore News

EDP Renovaveis, the world's fourth largest wind energy producer, said on Thursday it expects core recurring profit to grow 13% in 2025 on the back of a solid operational performance, despite a 24% drop in net income in the first quarter. Credit: Adobe Stock/Postmodern Studio

EDP Renovaveis Expects Core Recurring Profit in 2025
Image courtesy Well-Safe Solutions

Rig Retirements Set to Rise as Utilization Falls to Lowest...
(Credit: Harbour Energy)

Southern Energy Partners Reach FID for FLNG Export Project...
(Credit: TotalEnergies)

TotalEnergies, OQEP Start Construction of Marsa LNG Plant...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Inside the RTSYS Comet-300 AUV

Inside the RTSYS Comet-300 AUV

Current News

Eni Starts Gas Production at Merakes East Field in Indonesia

Eni Starts Gas Production at M

Green Marine Poised for Growth Alongside Potential UK Marine Energy Surge

Green Marine Poised for Growth

InterMoor Completes Studies for UK Floating Windfarm Development

InterMoor Completes Studies fo

TotalEnergies, BW Energy to Decide on Namibia Projects in Late 2026

TotalEnergies, BW Energy to De

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine