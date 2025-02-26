Sapura Energy Nets $720M from Multiple Drilling Services Contracts

Malaysia-based offshore services firm Sapura Energy, through its drilling arm Sapura Drilling, has secured multiple contracts for drilling-related services with oil and gas companies, worth over $720 million.

Sapura Drilling won two contracts from PTTEP Energy Development Limited (PTTEP) for the provision of its tender assist drilling rigs, Sapura T-17 and Sapura T-18.

Both projects will start in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, with a five-year firm period and an optional extension of three years.

The company also secured a contract extension from Cabinda Gulf Oil Company, a subsidiary of Chevron, for the tender assist drilling rig Sapura Jaya. The extension, effective from November 2024, will continue for one year, concluding in November 2025.

On top of that, Sapura Drilling was also awarded a contract from ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Malaysia for services of the Sapura Berani drilling rig.

The project, starting in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, involves development drilling for a period of 30 months.

Another contract has been secured from EnQuest Petroleum Production Malaysia for services by the Sapura Esperanza rig for drilling activities.

This contract commencing in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, covers the drilling of four development wells, offshore Malaysia.

Sapura Drilling has positioned itself as the leading tender assist drilling contractor globally, with a fleet of five semi-tender rigs and six tender barge rigs, making it the largest drilling contractor in Southeast Asia by rig count and market share.

“Our strength lies in our people, our capabilities, and our partnerships. We not only focus on safety & operational excellence but also on our commitment to collaboration with our clients. That’s how we maintained a consistent track record with top tier clients for more than 50-years of existence”, said Louay Louis Laham, Sapura Energy's Chief Executive Officer of the Drilling Business.

In addition to the drilling contracts, Sapura Energy’s Engineering and Construction (E&C) segment has also secured several key projects, including a pipeline installation in Brazil and asset removal project in Australia, further contributing to the company’s overall order book, which stands at $1.96 billion, while the order book held by its joint ventures stood at $1.28 billion.

“These contract wins reflect our ability to deliver value-driven solutions and strengthen client confidence in Sapura Energy. As we grow our order book, we remain committed to operational excellence and long-term value creation”, added Muhammad Zamri Jusoh, Group CEO of Sapura Energy.