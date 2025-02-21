Vår Energi Picks Operator for Offshore Helicopter Services in Norway

Oil and gas company Vår Energi has selected Norwegian company Lufttransport RW to operate two new helicopters from manufacturer Leonardo on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) for the transport of offshore industry personnel.

The new helicopters of AW189-type are part of a new generation of helicopters, which will be operating on the NCS, with Milestone Aviation Group as the owner of the helicopters.

Lufttransport RW has extensive experience with Norwegian conditions and Leonardo helicopters, and the Norwegian Civil Aviation Authority has approved the company’s qualifications for offshore flights.

The agreement with Lufttransport RW has a 12-year maximum duration, if all options are exercised.

The Milestone Aviation Group agreement has a duration of 12 years.

The two helicopters of AW189 model will arrive in Norway during the summer of 2026 and will gradually commence operations that same year.

The helicopters will operate out of Sola and Florø.

“Ensuring safe and predictable transportation offshore is a priority - and indeed a prerequisite for our growth ambitions.

“By introducing the Leonardo AW189 to the shelf we are making our helicopter traffic more resilient, reducing reliance on the single helicopter model currently in use on the NCS. Simultaneously, ensuring capacity for the future,” said Torger Rød, COO, at Vår Energi.

“The contract with Lufttransport RW gives us a third option for shuttle services. Hence, ensuring high-quality technical solutions, increased robustness and agility of our offshore operations,” added Eva Fagernes, VP Supply Chain Management for Vår Energi.