Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vår Energi Picks Operator for Offshore Helicopter Services in Norway

(Credit: Vår Energi)
(Credit: Vår Energi)

Oil and gas company Vår Energi has selected Norwegian company Lufttransport RW to operate two new helicopters from manufacturer Leonardo on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) for the transport of offshore industry personnel.

The new helicopters of AW189-type are part of a new generation of helicopters, which will be operating on the NCS, with Milestone Aviation Group as the owner of the helicopters.

Lufttransport RW has extensive experience with Norwegian conditions and Leonardo helicopters, and the Norwegian Civil Aviation Authority has approved the company’s qualifications for offshore flights.

The agreement with Lufttransport RW has a 12-year maximum duration, if all options are exercised.

The Milestone Aviation Group agreement has a duration of 12 years.

The two helicopters of AW189 model will arrive in Norway during the summer of 2026 and will gradually commence operations that same year.

The helicopters will operate out of Sola and Florø.

“Ensuring safe and predictable transportation offshore is a priority - and indeed a prerequisite for our growth ambitions.

“By introducing the Leonardo AW189 to the shelf we are making our helicopter traffic more resilient, reducing reliance on the single helicopter model currently in use on the NCS. Simultaneously, ensuring capacity for the future,” said Torger Rød, COO, at Vår Energi.

“The contract with Lufttransport RW gives us a third option for shuttle services. Hence, ensuring high-quality technical solutions, increased robustness and agility of our offshore operations,” added Eva Fagernes, VP Supply Chain Management for Vår Energi.

Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas Offshore Helicopters

Related Offshore News

SBM Offshore FPSO with Carbon Capture Modules (Credit: SBM Offshore)

SBM Offshore, Petrobras to Assess Application of Carbon...
(Credit: Trillion Energy)

Canadian Oil and Gas Firm Intensifies Ops at Gas Field Off...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Petrobras Starts Production at Largest FPSO to Operate Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Starts Production at

Current News

Asso.subsea Introduces Marine Technology Business Unit

Asso.subsea Introduces Marine

Petronas Inks Two More PSCs for Bid Round 2024, Launches Round 2025

Petronas Inks Two More PSCs fo

Vår Energi Picks Operator for Offshore Helicopter Services in Norway

Vår Energi Picks Operator for

Spain to Open First Offshore Wind Tender Later in 2025

Spain to Open First Offshore W

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine