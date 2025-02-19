EnerMech Nets Long-Term Job at Qatar’s Largest Offshore Oil Field

Energy industry services firm EnerMech has secured a five-year contract extension to provide North Oil Company (NOC) with leak testing and flange management services at Al Shaheen oil field, offshore Qatar.

The contract extension for the Al Shaheen Oil Field for NOC, a joint venture between QatarEnergy (70%) and TotalEnergies (30%) which took over the field’s operation in July 2017, covers a range of services, including bolt tensioning and torquing, pipe freezing and training.

To remind, in January 2024, QatarEnergy awarded four main Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (EPCI) contract packages related to the next development phase of the Al-Shaheen field, aimed at increasing its production by about 100,000 barrels of oil per day (BPD).

The awards are part of Project Ru’ya, which will develop more than 550 million barrels of oil, and will be executed over a period of five years with first oil expected in 2027.

The Al Shaheen Oil Field is located off the north-east coast of Qatar in the Arabian Gulf, 80 kilometers north of the country’s capital Doha.

“By securing an extension to an already long-term project is testament to the commitment, hard work and professionalism of the Qatar team.

“I would like to commend Sean Lawless, Country Manager for Qatar for establishing EnerMech as a leading provider of leak testing and flange management services in the region, which puts us in a position to continue the evolution of EnerMech in the Gulf.

“We are proud to work with NOC and look forward to collaborating with our friends and colleagues to ensure the safe and smooth running of operations,” said Charles ‘Chuck’ Davison Jr., EnerMech CEO.