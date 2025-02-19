Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
DOF’s Skandi Implementer Vessel Returns to GoM for Two Subsea Projects

Skandi Implementer vessel (Credit: DOF)
Norwegian offshore supply vessel operator DOF Group has secured contracts for two subsea construction projects which will be executed with its Skandi Implementer subsea vessel.

Skandi Implementer, which recently departed Mexico following contract termination after payment default from a client, has been scheduled for work with two international oil companies, whose name has not been disclosed.

Designed for subsea construction, IRM & ROV services up to 3000 m depth, the vessel was built in 2008. Featuring Marin Teknikk 6027 design, the vessel can accommodate 129 people.

According to DOF, Skandi Implementer will complete the integration of survey services and two of DOF’s ROVs in late February before starting the project mobilization.

“We are pleased to be able to quickly secure work for Skandi Implementer following the recent contract termination.

“Beyond contributing with asset utilization and backlog, these contract awards represent advancing another of our I-class vessels into our subsea project business in line with our plan to add subsea service scopes to our most recent additions to the fleet through the DOF Denmark transaction,” said Mons Aase, CEO DOF Group.

