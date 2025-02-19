Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Scana’s Seasystems Hooks Mooring Deal for FLNG Scheme

(Credit: Scana)
(Credit: Scana)

Scana-owned Seasystems has signed a contract for the delivery of mooring equipment to a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) project, worth up to $6.7 million.

The delivery consists of mooring equipment such as chain stoppers, chain handling systems, and winches, under a sizeable contract for the company, meaning its value is between $2.2 million and $6.7 million.

For Seasystems, the project starts immediately and will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Seasystems has worked with the client since early 2023 to develop the mooring solution. The project has completed the Pre-FEED and FEED phases and is now in the detail engineering stage, focusing on mooring analysis and Class approval.

Seasystems specializes in mooring solutions and has delivered a significant number of major mooring systems over the last 10 years. While serving the traditional oil and gas market, the company has also expanded into emerging sectors such as LNG, aquaculture, and floating offshore wind.

“Seasystems has worked systematically to develop robust and cost-effective mooring solutions, and we now see good results from this work,” said Torkjell Lisland, Managing Director at Seasystems.

Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Europe FLNG Oil and Gas Moorings

Related Offshore News

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Secures New Multi-Client Survey in Barents Sea
(Credit: Kystdesign)

Kystdesign Books Its Largest ROV and Subsea Equipment...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Petrobras Starts Production at Largest FPSO to Operate Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Starts Production at

Current News

ONE Guyana FPSO En Route to ExxonMobil’s Yellowtail Field

ONE Guyana FPSO En Route to Ex

Halliburton Unveils Next-Gen EcoStar® Electric Safety Valve, Advancing Well Safety and Efficiency

DOF’s Skandi Implementer Vessel Returns to GoM for Two Subsea Projects

DOF’s Skandi Implementer Vesse

Prosafe Sells Safe Concordia Flotel

Prosafe Sells Safe Concordia F

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine