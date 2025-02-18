TotalEnergies, Air Liquide Join Forces for OW-Powered Green Hydrogen Production

TotalEnergies has signed agreements with Air Liquide to develop two projects in the Netherlands for the delivery of green hydrogen, produced mainly by offshore wind power from the OranjeWind project, which will be used to decarbonize its refineries in Northern Europe.

The projects, set to deliver some 45,000 tons a year of green hydrogen, are expected to cut CO2 emissions from TotalEnergies’ refineries in Belgium and the Netherlands by up to 450,000 tons a year and contribute to the European renewable energy targets in transport.

The two companies have signed an agreement to set up a joint venture, equally held by TotalEnergies (50%) and Air Liquide (50%), which will build and operate a 250 MW electrolyzer near the Zeeland refinery.

This project will enable the production of up to 30,000 tons of green hydrogen a year, most of which will be delivered to Zeeland’s platform.

The electrolyzer will be commissioned in 2029 and will cut the site’s CO2 emissions by up to 300,000 tons a year.

The project represents a global investment of around $630 million for both partners and has made requests for support under European and national subsidy programs. Project funding will also be sought by the partners.

In addition, as part of Air Liquide's 200 MW ELYgator electrolyzer project located in Maasvlakte in the Netherlands, TotalEnergies has signed a tolling agreement for 130 MW to be dedicated to the production of 15,000 tons per year of green hydrogen for the TotalEnergies platform in Antwerp.

Under this agreement, TotalEnergies will supply the renewable electrons produced by the OranjeWind project, being developed by TotalEnergies and RWE, to Air Liquide to be transformed into green hydrogen.

The project is expected to be operational by the end of 2027 and will reduce CO2 emissions at the Antwerp site by up to 150,000 tons per year.

“Flagship projects such as the ones we are announcing today, will play a key role in reducing emissions, particularly in hard-to-abate sectors such as industry and heavy mobility. We are proud to lead the way on European renewable and low-carbon hydrogen production, and to accompany TotalEnergies in their journey to decarbonizing their industrial assets,” said Emilie Mouren-Renouard, member of the Air Liquide Executive Committee, in charge of Europe operations.

“By supplying these two electrolyzers with renewable electricity from our offshore wind project in the Netherlands, TotalEnergies is leveraging its positioning as an integrated electricity company,” added Vincent Stoquart, President, Refining & Chemicals at TotalEnergies.