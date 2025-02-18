Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Transocean Promotes Adamson to CEO

L to R: Keelan Adamson, Jeremy Thigpen (Credit: Transocean)
L to R: Keelan Adamson, Jeremy Thigpen (Credit: Transocean)

Offshore drilling contractor Transocean has announced a plan for key leadership changes, appointing the company’s current chief operating officer (COO) Keelan Adamson to the position of chief executive officer (CEO), following a transition period, which is expected to conclude during the second quarter of 2025.

Adamson will succeed Jeremy Thigpen, who has led Transocean as CEO since 2015. Adamson is also expected to be nominated to join the Board of Directors at the company’s 2025 annual general meeting of shareholders.

Thigpen will continue serving as CEO until Adamson’s appointment and will continue his service as a member of the company’s Board of Directors through his current term.

Thereafter, subject to shareholder approval at the 2025 annual general meeting, Thigpen is expected to be appointed as Executive Chair of the Board of Directors, and Chad Deaton, Transocean’s current Chair of the Board, will transition to Lead Independent Director.

“Keelan is an experienced executive who has a deep understanding of our business, our customers and our industry.

“Throughout his three decades with Transocean, where his experience has taken him from the drill floor to the executive level, Keelan has helped to shape the foundation of the company and position Transocean for sustained success as the industry’s market leader.

People Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Petrojarl I FPSO (Credit: Amplus Energy)

Amplus Energy Services Buys Altera’s FPSO Fresh Off Duty...
(Credit: Supplied by ECITB)

ECITB: Employers Face Hiring Challenges for Increasingly...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Petrobras Starts Production at Largest FPSO to Operate Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Starts Production at

Current News

Guyana, Dominican Confer on Oil Drilling, Refining

Guyana, Dominican Confer on Oi

Vuyk Engineering Debuts New SWATH SOV

Vuyk Engineering Debuts New SW

TotalEnergies, Air Liquide Join Forces for OW-Powered Green Hydrogen Production

TotalEnergies, Air Liquide Joi

Transocean Promotes Adamson to CEO

Transocean Promotes Adamson to

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine