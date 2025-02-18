Transocean Promotes Adamson to CEO

Offshore drilling contractor Transocean has announced a plan for key leadership changes, appointing the company’s current chief operating officer (COO) Keelan Adamson to the position of chief executive officer (CEO), following a transition period, which is expected to conclude during the second quarter of 2025.

Adamson will succeed Jeremy Thigpen, who has led Transocean as CEO since 2015. Adamson is also expected to be nominated to join the Board of Directors at the company’s 2025 annual general meeting of shareholders.

Thigpen will continue serving as CEO until Adamson’s appointment and will continue his service as a member of the company’s Board of Directors through his current term.

Thereafter, subject to shareholder approval at the 2025 annual general meeting, Thigpen is expected to be appointed as Executive Chair of the Board of Directors, and Chad Deaton, Transocean’s current Chair of the Board, will transition to Lead Independent Director.

“Keelan is an experienced executive who has a deep understanding of our business, our customers and our industry.

“Throughout his three decades with Transocean, where his experience has taken him from the drill floor to the executive level, Keelan has helped to shape the foundation of the company and position Transocean for sustained success as the industry’s market leader.