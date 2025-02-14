Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
SLB Names Raman CSO, CMO

Copyright HJBC/AdobeStock

SLB has named new chief strategy and performance officers, according to a company memo seen by Reuters, the latest steps in a larger reorganization of its global structure.

Aparna Raman has been appointed chief strategy and marketing officer, the memo said, effective March 1. Raman was most recently president of reservoir performance.

Tarek Rizk takes on a newly created role of chief performance officer, also effective on March 1. Rizk was most recently the company's president for Middle East and North Africa, according to the memo.

Raman and Rizk will be based in Houston, Texas, where SLB is headquartered, and report directly to Chief Executive Officer Olivier Le Peuch, the memo said.

A spokesperson for the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters reported earlier this week that SLB was restructuring certain business functions and expecting more job cuts. The company had been undertaking some reorganization efforts already and had reported about $237 million in severance charges in 2024, according to its most recent earnings filing.

