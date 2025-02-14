ADNOC Drilling Seeks Ways to Refinance $1.25B Debt

ADNOC Drilling, a unit of the United Arab Emirates' state oil giant, is looking to refinance debt maturing later this year worth an overall $1.25 billion, its chief financial officer said on Friday.

The company will refinance a term loan worth $500 million and revolving facility for $750 million maturing in Oct. 2025, CFO Youssef Salem told Reuters.

He added that capital expenditure for 2025, including mergers and acquisitions, also through its subsidiaries, could exceed $1 billion.

The company expects to post a net profit of between $1.35 billion and $1.45 billion this year, it said on Thursday as it unveiled earnings for last year.

Its 2019 partnership with Baker Hughes and recent deals, such as joint ventures Turnwell Industries and Enersol, allowed it to execute oilfield services from start to finish without third parties and also provide such services overseas, Salem said.

Turnwell is a joint venture with oilfield services firms SLB and Patterson-UTI, established to tap unconventional energy resources, or oil and gas that require advanced extraction methods.

Enersol is a tech-focused joint venture with Alpha Dhabi, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi's International Holding Company (IHC).

Enersol's technology has allowed ADNOC to increase its U.S. footprint, giving it "exposure to that upside in the market, especially today, when effectively you have the activity levels in the United States increasing significantly," Salem said.

Enersol's clients include all the major U.S. oil firms as well as some services firms, he added.

ADNOC Drilling, which now has 142 rigs deployed, is seeking to expand further in the Middle East. It is eyeing opportunities in Kuwait and Oman, where it expects to begin operating this year, Salem said.

"The exact form, between organic, inorganic, different bids, different tenders, we'll have more visibility on this throughout the year," he added.





(Reuters - Reporting by Yousef Saba; Writing by Federico Maccioni; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)