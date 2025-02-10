Source Galileo, Portland Port to Progress Offshore Wind in English Channel

Renewable energy company Source Galileo has signed a non-exclusive memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Portland Port, a commercial port on the South Coast of England, to jointly advance offshore wind development off Dorset coast in English Channel.

Portland Port has a history of servicing the offshore wind sector and is in discussions with potential partners to enable and support the future construction and operation of offshore wind developments in the English Channel.

With significant deep-water berths and quayside space, Portland Port has the capacity and capability to host construction and operational headquarters, as well as support accommodation and transport solutions.

Source Galileo has a track record of developing 10 GW of offshore wind to electricity and wind to hydrogen projects off the coasts of Europe. Its portfolio includes the PortWind project, a proposed offshore wind farm located off the Dorset Coast in the English Channel.

Ingka Investments, the investment arm of Ingka Group, the largest IKEA retailer, has a 20% stake in the UK offshore wind projects of Source Galileo, which includes the PortWind project.

According to Source Galileo, the project can attract international investment and has a target installed capacity of circa 2 GW with the potential to deliver enough renewable energy to help power over 3 million households annually and contribute to energy security in the South West and the wider UK.

The project has secured a 2.5 GW grid connection into the Chickerell 400 kV substation, near Weymouth, which includes provision for a 350 MW battery energy storage system (BESS).

Currently, the project is at an early stage of development and any project development area will be subject to a future leasing round by The Crown Estate.

“Source Galileo is developing a portfolio of projects that will generate substantial clean renewable energy direct to homes and businesses across the UK.

“We look forward to working with Portland Port and collaborating with wider potential partners to develop solutions that will assist the UK Government to attract international investment, accelerate delivery of offshore wind projects, contribute to energy security, support supply chain development, training and job creation in Dorset at the wider South West,” said Garrett Morrison, Chief Development Officer at Source Galileo.

“The Portland Port team are committed to working with Source Galileo and wider partners to champion renewable energy deployment in the English Channel, serviced from the port to secure positive benefits for Dorset businesses and communities.

“It is still early days for the PortWind project but this MoU shows the direction of travel and supports our Green Energy Island aspiration for Portland to become a leading renewable energy hub on the south coast,” added Ian McQuade, General Manager - Commercial, Portland Port.