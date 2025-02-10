Norway Clears Equinor for Drilling in Barents Sea

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate has granted Equinor a drilling permit for an exploration well in the Barents Sea.

The permit is for a wellbore 7220/7-CD-1 H in production license 532, which is operated by Equinor with 46.3% working interest, and partners Vår Energi with 30%, and Petoro with 23.7% stakes.

Equinor will use Transocean Enabler semi-submersible rig to execute the work.

The rig is of the CAT D (GVA 4000 NCS) type, built at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering in South Korea in 2016.

The harsh environment semi-submersible rig features automated drilling control specially designed for operations on the Norwegian continental