Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway Clears Equinor for Drilling in Barents Sea

Transocean Enabler rig (Credit: Transocean)
Transocean Enabler rig (Credit: Transocean)

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate has granted Equinor a drilling permit for an exploration well in the Barents Sea.

The permit is for a wellbore 7220/7-CD-1 H in production license 532, which is operated by Equinor with 46.3% working interest, and partners Vår Energi with 30%, and Petoro with 23.7% stakes.

Equinor will use Transocean Enabler semi-submersible rig to execute the work.

The rig is of the CAT D (GVA 4000 NCS) type, built at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering in South Korea in 2016.

The harsh environment semi-submersible rig features automated drilling control specially designed for operations on the Norwegian continental

Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Barents Sea Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Vår Energi)

Vår Energi Pre-Orders Subsea Systems to Accelerate Oil and...
(Credit: Leonardo)

Equinor Assigns Operator for Five New Offshore Helicopters

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

SOV/CSOV Shipbuilding Market: Strong Growth, Volatility in Coming 5 Years

SOV/CSOV Shipbuilding Market:

Current News

SOV/CSOV Shipbuilding Market: Strong Growth, Volatility in Coming 5 Years

SOV/CSOV Shipbuilding Market:

Svanehøj CO₂ Pumps for INEOS’ Projectg Greensand

Svanehøj CO₂ Pumps for INEOS’

ADNOC Secures LNG Supply Deal with India's BPCL

ADNOC Secures LNG Supply Deal

India Set to Launch Oil and Gas Licensing Later This Week

India Set to Launch Oil and Ga

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine