Guyana to Greenlight Two Oil and Gas Projects This Year

Guyana's government plans to issue two licenses this year for oil and gas projects, one for Exxon Mobil's seventh development in the country, Hammerhead, and one for the nation's first natural gas development, Energy Minister Vickram Bharrat told Parliament on Friday.

The gas license is conditional on a green light to Exxon and Fulcrum LNG for an ambitious project that could involve exports of liquefied natural gas. The license plans were included in the country's 2025 public budget.





