Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equinor Assigns Operator for Five New Offshore Helicopters

(Credit: Leonardo)
(Credit: Leonardo)

Equinor has awarded Tromsø-based Lufttransport RW the assignment of operating five new helicopters from manufacturer Leonardo, which will be used to transport passengers on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS).

The five new helicopters are type AW189 aircraft, which are part of a new generation of helicopters that will be operating on the NCS, from Sola and Florø.

Last year, Equinor signed agreements to procure 15 new helicopters, aimed at reducing reliance on the single model currently in use.

In addition to the five helicopters from Leonardo, Bell will deliver 10 Bell 525 helicopters starting from 2026.

The contract with Norwegian company Lufttransport is the first operator agreement after the new helicopters were ordered, also for the purpose of supplementing the current Sikorsky S-92.

The company will also conduct search and rescue operations for Equinor starting in early 2026, under a contract awarded one year ago.

The first two AW189 helicopters from Leonardo will arrive in Norway in spring 2025, and will gradually start operations over the course of the summer and autumn. The remaining three helicopters will be delivered and put to use in 2026.

Equinor has also entered into an agreement with Milestone Aviation Group, the global leader in helicopter leasing. The company will assume ownership of the AW189 helicopters when they are handed over by Leonardo.

“The safety of our employees who travel by helicopter is our utmost priority. New helicopters will make helicopter traffic more robust. Safe, predictable and efficient transportation is crucial to safely maintain a high activity level on the NCS for many years to come,” said Ørjan Kvelvane, Equinor’s senior vice president Operation and Maintenance in Exploration & Production Norway (EPN).

People Industry News Activity Europe Safety & Security Oil and Gas Offshore Helicopters

Related Offshore News

COSLPioneer rig (Credit: Reelwell)

Vår Energi Set to Enhance Drilling Ops with Reelwell’s...
Close-up rendering of one vessel showing Seaonics ECMC Crane and ECMC Gangway (Credit: Vard Group)

Seaonics to Equip Five Vard-Built W2W Newbuilds

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Floating Wind: Opportunities in a Vibrant, Evolving Offshore Sector

Floating Wind: Opportunities i

Current News

Borr Drilling Agrees $125M Payment Settlement with Mexican Client

Borr Drilling Agrees $125M Pay

Santos Hires Weststar-GAP for Timor-Leste Offshore Helicopter Services

Santos Hires Weststar-GAP for

Cadeler Takes Delivery of Its Sixth Wind Turbine Installation Vessel

Cadeler Takes Delivery of Its

Ørsted Appoints New CEO as Mads Nipper Steps Down

Ørsted Appoints New CEO as Mad

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine