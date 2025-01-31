Equinor Assigns Operator for Five New Offshore Helicopters

Equinor has awarded Tromsø-based Lufttransport RW the assignment of operating five new helicopters from manufacturer Leonardo, which will be used to transport passengers on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS).

The five new helicopters are type AW189 aircraft, which are part of a new generation of helicopters that will be operating on the NCS, from Sola and Florø.

Last year, Equinor signed agreements to procure 15 new helicopters, aimed at reducing reliance on the single model currently in use.

In addition to the five helicopters from Leonardo, Bell will deliver 10 Bell 525 helicopters starting from 2026.

The contract with Norwegian company Lufttransport is the first operator agreement after the new helicopters were ordered, also for the purpose of supplementing the current Sikorsky S-92.

The company will also conduct search and rescue operations for Equinor starting in early 2026, under a contract awarded one year ago.

The first two AW189 helicopters from Leonardo will arrive in Norway in spring 2025, and will gradually start operations over the course of the summer and autumn. The remaining three helicopters will be delivered and put to use in 2026.

Equinor has also entered into an agreement with Milestone Aviation Group, the global leader in helicopter leasing. The company will assume ownership of the AW189 helicopters when they are handed over by Leonardo.

“The safety of our employees who travel by helicopter is our utmost priority. New helicopters will make helicopter traffic more robust. Safe, predictable and efficient transportation is crucial to safely maintain a high activity level on the NCS for many years to come,” said Ørjan Kvelvane, Equinor’s senior vice president Operation and Maintenance in Exploration & Production Norway (EPN).