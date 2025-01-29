Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Aize Nets BP’s Digital Twin Global Deal

© kittikunfoto / Adobe Stock
© kittikunfoto / Adobe Stock

Digital twin software provider Aize has secured a new agreement to act as a global partner for asset visualization for BP.

Building on successful technical and operational delivery in the North Sea, Caspian Sea, and West Africa, the four-year contract award follows an extensive evaluation of digital twin options and involves an expansion of the software across new regions and bp facilities globally.

Aize enables visualization of engineering and operational data by providing contextualization of information from many internal data sources, offering users a unified digital view of physical assets.

“We are delighted to support BP’s agenda of operational innovation, leveraging Aize technology to enhance efficiency and deliver substantial value. Under the contract, announced today, we have already deployed Aize to twenty bp facilities.

“The contract award was built on the success we have achieved across several key regions, where Aize’s capability to enable remote planning and to integrate with BP's broader digital infrastructure has been key.

“With this contract, we aim to extend our support into new geographies and new types of facilities, empowering bp to adopt new ways of working and embrace change,” said Nicholas Dent, SVP Clients and Strategic Partnerships.

Industry News Activity Software Europe Digital Twins Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Bjørnar Iversen (Credit: Dolphin Drilling)

Dolphin Drilling’s Chief Steps Down
(Credit: Vissim)

Qatar Bolsters Safety of Offshore Assets with Vissim’s...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Floating Wind: Opportunities in a Vibrant, Evolving Offshore Sector

Floating Wind: Opportunities i

Current News

US Upstream Oil and Gas Deals Reach $105B Last Year

US Upstream Oil and Gas Deals

Japan Adjusts Rules for Offshore Wind Auction Rounds

Japan Adjusts Rules for Offsho

Aize Nets BP’s Digital Twin Global Deal

Aize Nets BP’s Digital Twin Gl

Vattenfall Pens PPA for Nordlicht 1 Offshore Wind Farm

Vattenfall Pens PPA for Nordli

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine