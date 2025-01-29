Aize Nets BP’s Digital Twin Global Deal

Digital twin software provider Aize has secured a new agreement to act as a global partner for asset visualization for BP.

Building on successful technical and operational delivery in the North Sea, Caspian Sea, and West Africa, the four-year contract award follows an extensive evaluation of digital twin options and involves an expansion of the software across new regions and bp facilities globally.

Aize enables visualization of engineering and operational data by providing contextualization of information from many internal data sources, offering users a unified digital view of physical assets.

“We are delighted to support BP’s agenda of operational innovation, leveraging Aize technology to enhance efficiency and deliver substantial value. Under the contract, announced today, we have already deployed Aize to twenty bp facilities.

“The contract award was built on the success we have achieved across several key regions, where Aize’s capability to enable remote planning and to integrate with BP's broader digital infrastructure has been key.

“With this contract, we aim to extend our support into new geographies and new types of facilities, empowering bp to adopt new ways of working and embrace change,” said Nicholas Dent, SVP Clients and Strategic Partnerships.