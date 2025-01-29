Vår Energi Set to Enhance Drilling Ops with Reelwell’s Digital Drill Pipe Tech

Reelwell, with Odfjell Technology as strategic partner, has secured a multi-year contract with Vår Energi for the provision of its DualLink-powered digital drill pipe technology.

As part of the agreement, Reelwell’s DualLink technology will be deployed offshore on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS) for the first time.

The initial contract covers operations on the COSLPioneer rig for one year, with the option of four additional one-year extensions.

The contract also includes an option to expand the scope to include all Vår Energi installations across the North Sea, depending on future operational requirements.

This is the first contract since the announcement of the strategic partnership in 2024.

Under the agreement, Reelwell will be responsible for the overall delivery of the contract, including the provision of its DualLink technology.

The DualLink system integrates real-time telemetry with wellbore power, delivering enhanced operational control and ensuring uninterrupted power to downhole tools. By directly powering tools in the Bottom Hole Assembly (BHA) that have traditionally been mechanically operated, the system eliminates the need for batteries and turbines, enabling instant surface control and enhanced functionality.

This advancement improves data transmission and ensures more precise, reliable operations throughout the drilling and wells process. This unique combination of wellbore power and real-time telemetry allows Reelwell to oversee the collection and analysis of critical drilling data, facilitating continuous optimization of wellbore operations on the rig.

Odfjell Technology will be responsible for all the necessary drill pipe components and accessories for the project. In addition, they will oversee the many maintenance requirements, in support of Reelwell’s services and the COSLPioneer rig. The logistics handling and on-site support for the rig will be facilitated by Odfjell Technology.

“Today marks an important milestone in the Reelwell journey. The contract with Vår Energi will see the DualLink system deployed offshore on the NCS for the first time. With its unique ability to provide both real-time data and reliable downhole power, DualLink has the potential to revolutionize not only drilling but the entire wells process,” said Svein Strømberg, CEO at Reelwell.

“The use of innovative powered wired drill pipe technology and real-time data collection will support Vår Energi’s sustainability objectives, reducing both carbon emissions and improving operational efficiency,” added Elisabeth Haram, EVP Well Services at Odfjell Technology.