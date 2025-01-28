Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petrobras Releases Oil Output Figures for 2024

Marechal Duque de Caxias FPSO at Petrobras’ Mero field (Credit: Acervo MISC)
Marechal Duque de Caxias FPSO at Petrobras’ Mero field (Credit: Acervo MISC)

Brazilian state-run energy company Petrobras, Latin America's top oil producer, ended last year with output of 2.7 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), the company said in a statement on Monday, but without providing quarterly figures.

Petrobras added that its 2024 oil production reached 2.2 million barrels per day.

The firm said the start of operations of two new offshore platforms partially offset production losses due to maintenance, unplanned stoppages at other platforms, the natural decline of mature fields as well as from a strike at Brazil's environmental agency Ibama.

Petrobras is expected to present its production and sales report before releasing fourth quarter financial earnings on February 26.


(Reuters - Reporting by Andre Romani in Sao Paulo and Fabio Teixeira in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez and David Alire Garcia)

Industry News Activity Production South America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Gimi FLNG (Credit: Golar LNG)

First Gas Flows to FLNG Gimi from BP’s GTA FPSO
Dongfang 29-1 gas field development project (Credit: CNOOC)

CNOOC Boosts Dongfang Gas Fields Output with New Platform...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Floating Wind: Opportunities in a Vibrant, Evolving Offshore Sector

Floating Wind: Opportunities i

Current News

Masdar’s Terna Energy and Motor Oil to Develop Greece’s First OW Farm

Masdar’s Terna Energy and Moto

Petrobras Releases Oil Output Figures for 2024

Petrobras Releases Oil Output

Kazakhstan Looks to Improve Oil Production Agreements Terms

Kazakhstan Looks to Improve Oi

Seatrium to Build Heavy Lift Vessel for Japan’s Offshore Wind Market

Seatrium to Build Heavy Lift V

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine