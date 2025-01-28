Petrobras Releases Oil Output Figures for 2024

Brazilian state-run energy company Petrobras, Latin America's top oil producer, ended last year with output of 2.7 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), the company said in a statement on Monday, but without providing quarterly figures.

Petrobras added that its 2024 oil production reached 2.2 million barrels per day.

The firm said the start of operations of two new offshore platforms partially offset production losses due to maintenance, unplanned stoppages at other platforms, the natural decline of mature fields as well as from a strike at Brazil's environmental agency Ibama.

Petrobras is expected to present its production and sales report before releasing fourth quarter financial earnings on February 26.





(Reuters - Reporting by Andre Romani in Sao Paulo and Fabio Teixeira in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez and David Alire Garcia)