AIRCAT 35 Crewliner Vessels Delivered to Service TotalEnergies Angola

AIRCAT Vessels, in collaboration with ESNA, delivered the first three AIRCAT 35 Crewliners. Designed to meet the demanding needs of the oil and gas sector, the 35-m vessels, based on SES (Surface Effect Ship) technology, achieve speeds of more than 50 knots, even in challenging maritime conditions.

Each vessel has a capacity of 80 passengers with a cabin designed to business class standards. In addition, two operational modes have been integrated to help ensure comfort:

The Ride Control System (RCS) , which ensures a smooth ride even in rough seas.

, which ensures a smooth ride even in rough seas. The Motion Control System (MCS), enabling safe passenger transfers even in wave heights of up to 2.5 meters.



A close collaborator on the project was Strategic Marine during the construction process, with ESNA played a role in the design and optimization of the vessels. The three AIRCAT 35 Crewliners are now part of the ENERGY CRAFT fleet, managed by AES in Angola, built for the daily passenger transport between Luanda and the offshore sites of TotalEnergies Angola.





Image courtesy Aircat Vessels