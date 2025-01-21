GMS Brings Backlog to $483M with Latest Jack-Up Contract Extension

Gulf Marine Services (GMS), a provider of jack-up support vessels for the global energy industry, has secured a contract extension for one of its large-class vessels operating in the Persian Gulf region.

The latest extension to an existing contract is for 171 days, according to GMS.

The company did not disclose the name of the client or the vessel, stating only the extension lifted its contract backlog to $483 million.

“This contract extension reflects the continued demand for our vessels, the overall strength of the market and the ongoing confidence of our partners in the service we provide,” said Mansour Al Alami, GMS Executive Chairman.