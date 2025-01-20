BP Restarts Shah Deniz Gas Platform Off Azerbaijan

BP, operator of the Shah Deniz gas and condensate field development project in Azerbaijan, said on Sunday it had restarted production at the Shah Deniz Alpha gas platform as of late Saturday.

"Previously, a technical problem with the subsea condensate export pipeline connecting the Shah Deniz Alpha platform to the Sangachal terminal has been fully resolved," the company said.

Production and export operations were gradually being ramped up, and would take a few more days to complete, BP said.





(Reuters - Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Maxim RodionovEditing by Bernadette Baum)