Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BP Restarts Shah Deniz Gas Platform Off Azerbaijan

(Credit: BP)
(Credit: BP)

BP, operator of the Shah Deniz gas and condensate field development project in Azerbaijan, said on Sunday it had restarted production at the Shah Deniz Alpha gas platform as of late Saturday.

"Previously, a technical problem with the subsea condensate export pipeline connecting the Shah Deniz Alpha platform to the Sangachal terminal has been fully resolved," the company said.

Production and export operations were gradually being ramped up, and would take a few more days to complete, BP said.


(Reuters - Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Maxim RodionovEditing by Bernadette Baum)

Industry News Activity Europe Production Asia Caspian Sea Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Shah Deniz Alfa platform (Credit: BP)

Technical Issue Shuts Down BP’s Caspian Sea Gas Platform
(Credit: Harbour Energy)

UK Fines CNOOC $150K for Breach of Venting Consent at...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Floating Wind: Opportunities in a Vibrant, Evolving Offshore Sector

Floating Wind: Opportunities i

Current News

NOIA Ready to Drive Offshore Energy with Trump Administration

NOIA Ready to Drive Offshore E

Chevron Eyes Oil and Gas Exploration Off Greece

Chevron Eyes Oil and Gas Explo

ExxonMobil Makes Gas Discovery Offshore Egypt

ExxonMobil Makes Gas Discovery

UK Firm Finds Local Research Partner to Drive Adoption of OTEC in Brazil

UK Firm Finds Local Research P

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine