CNOOC Boosts Dongfang Gas Fields Output with New Platform Coming Online

China's state-owned oil and gas firm China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has started production at Dongfang 29-1 gas project in the Yinggehai Basin, offshore China.

The main production facilities at the project include a new unmanned wellhead platform and a subsea pipeline.

A total of six development wells are planned to be commissioned, according to CNOOC.

The project is expected to achieve a peak production of 38 million cubic feet of natural gas per day in 2025.

The oil and gas produced will be connected to the existing facilities of Dongfang gas fields through the subsea pipeline for processing.

“The new unmanned wellhead platform of the project is constructed in a standardized and integrated manner. The equipment layout has been optimized to make efficient use of platform space and significantly reduce project investment,” CNOOC said.

In recent years, CNOOC has been continually tapping the resource potentials of the Yinggehai-Qiongdongnan Basin, to fully utilize the existing production facilities and thereby reduce the development cost of new projects.

The commissioning of Dongfang 29-1 will further release the production capacity of the Dongfang gas fields, while the company’s offshore gas fields around Hainan Island will continue to provide stable energy supply for the Island.

CNOOC holds 100% interest in this project and is the operator.