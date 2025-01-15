New Helicopter Ops Guide Released by ICS

International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) Publications is proud to announce the release of the sixth edition of the ICS Guide to Helicopter/Ship Operations, an essential resource that has been setting the standard for safe and efficient helicopter/ship interactions for almost 50 years.

Recognized as the go-to reference for shipping companies and crew, the Guide has been meticulously updated with input from leading experts in both the maritime and aviation sectors, including the Civil Aviation Authority, International Maritime Pilots’ Association, NYK Group, Knutsen LNG France, and the Japanese Shipowners’ Association.

This new edition reinforces its commitment to providing relevant, practical, and up-to-date guidance with a clear focus on ensuring safe and smooth operations for all parties involved.

The ICS Guide to Helicopter/Ship Operations is a critical resource not only for ships’ masters, officers, and crew, but also for marine pilots and helicopter operators. The guide also helps shoreside teams develop shipboard operating procedures and requirements for the full range of helicopter operations that may be undertaken on board.

Key enhancements in the sixth edition:

A new risk assessment framework for both landing and winching operations, further strengthening safety protocols.

A concise aide-memoire for the responsible officer, ensuring clarity during high-pressure situations.

A sample toolbox talk template to support preoperative briefings, fostering better crew communication and preparedness.

Enhanced shipboard safety checklist for helicopter operations, with tasks now presented in chronological order to streamline execution.

Further clarifications on roles and responsibilities, improving coordination between ship and helicopter teams.

Updated terminology reflecting current industry standards and practices.

Additionally, the sixth edition can now be used in conjunction with the Helicopter Operation Procedures for Ships e-learning course, available through the new ICS Academy. This alignment offers seamless integration of onboard procedures with training, ensuring crew members have access to comprehensive, practical learning tools.

Gregor Stevens, ICS Senior Manager – Nautical, commented on the significance of the update: "The ICS Guide to Helicopter/Ship Operations has been a cornerstone of safe practices for nearly five decades. This new edition enhances that legacy, making it easier for crews to implement procedures efficiently. By streamlining processes and adding new tools, we’re ensuring that all personnel - whether on the ship or in the air - can operate with confidence and clarity."

The sixth edition is designed to be more user-friendly, with a reorganised structure that allows crews to quickly locate relevant information and implement best practices efficiently.