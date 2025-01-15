Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Trident Energy Strengthens Oil and Gas Portfolio in Congo

Oil and gas company Trident Energy has completed the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of Chevron Overseas (Congo), as well as an additional working interest in the Nkossa and Nsoko II fields from TotalEnergies.

The acquisition results in Trident Energy holding an 85% working interest in the Nkossa and Nsoko II fields, and a 15.75% working interest in the Lianzi field.

Trident Energy will also become the operator of the fields. In addition, Trident Energy has acquired a 21.5% working interest in the Moho–Bilondo field, operated by TotalEnergies.

The acquisition, which was announced in April 2024, is expected to add around 30,000 bopd to the company.

“We are extremely pleased to have completed the acquisition which marks a new chapter in our history. We are excited to enter the Republic of Congo, take over the operations and deliver the full potential of these assets.

“We look forward to working with TotalEnergies Congo, the SNPC and the Congolese Government to generate further value to the assets. We would like to take the opportunity to thank the Ministry of Hydrocarbons, and the Government for their support on this transaction,” said Jean-Michel Jacoulot, Chief Executive of Trident Energy.

