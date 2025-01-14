Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Norway Offers 53 Oil and Gas Licenses to 20 Firms

© bizoo_n / Adobe Stock
The Norwegian Ministry of Energy has offered 53 new production licenses on the Norwegian continental shelf in the APA 2024 licensing round to a total of 20 companies.

Awards in Predefined Areas (APA) is an annual exploration round for the Norwegian continental shelf. It is conducted in accordance with a fixed annual cycle.

Of the 53 production licenses offered in APA 2024, 33 are located in the North Sea, 19 in the Norwegian Sea, and one in the Barents Sea.

In total, 20 oil companies are offered parts in one or more of these licenses. A total of 13 companies are offered one or more operatorships. A binding work program is linked to all the licenses.

"This year's awards show that the companies on the NCS are still very confident in their ability to make more discoveries near existing oil and gas infrastructure. This is important for further value creation," said Kalmar Ildstad, Director of license management in the Norwegian Offshore Directorate.

The following companies have been offered parts in licenses, or operatorships (parts/operatorships):

  • Norske Shell
  • Aker BP
  • Concedo
  • ConocoPhillips Skandinavia
  • DNO Norge
  • Equinor Energy
  • Harbour Energy Norge
  • INPEX Idemitsu Norge
  • Lime Petroleum
  • M Vest Energy
  • OKEA
  • OMV (Norge)
  • Orlen Upstream Norway
  • Pandion Energy Norge
  • Petrolia NOCO
  • Source Energy
  • Sval Energi
  • TotalEnergies EP Norge
  • Vår Energi
  • Wellesley Petroleum
